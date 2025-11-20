As Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar CM for a record 10th time, Congress's Pawan Khera took a 'dhoka' jibe, hoping he completes his term. The ceremony in Patna was attended by PM Modi and top NDA leaders after the alliance won 202 seats.

While congratulating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he took the oath of office for a record 10th time, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday took a dig at him, hoping that he does not suffer any "dhoka" and completes his term.

Speaking to ANI, Khera asked Nitish Kumar and the NDA in Bihar to fulfil their poll promises. "We congratulate Nitish Kumar ji and hope that he doesn't suffer any 'dhoka', and he is able to complete his term. At least he should be able to do something that has not been done in the last 20 years. No matter how they won in Bihar, they should fulfil their promises," the Congress leader said.

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath for Record 10th Time

Earlier today, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Dignitaries Attend Ceremony

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states were also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, among others, were present.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and LJP (RV) Chief Chirag Paswan, among others, participated in the ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.

NDA Forms Government After Sweeping Polls

The JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the NDA swept 202 assembly constituencies, with the BJP emerging as the largest party, winning 89 seats.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also retained their posts as they took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.