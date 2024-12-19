New Year & Christmas boost: Tamil Nadu launches special bus services

In anticipation of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses. These buses will depart from various locations, including Chennai, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

School Holiday Special Buses

Special Buses for Continuous Holidays

School half-yearly exams are underway. Holidays will begin on Delcember 23 after the exams. Holidays will also be given for Christmas and New Year. The public is preparing to travel for tourism and to their hometowns.

In light of this, the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation has made an important announcement regarding the operation of special buses by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation for Christmas and weekends.

article_image2

Special Buses from Chennai

Special Buses from Chennai

Accordingly, it is expected that more passengers will travel throughout Tamil Nadu from Chennai and other places, and from other places to Chennai, for the weekend holidays of 20/12/2024 (Friday), 21/12/2024 (Saturday), and 22/12/2024 (Sunday), Christmas, and weekend holidays. Considering this, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have planned to operate special buses in addition to the daily buses.

article_image3

Number of Special Buses

Number of Buses in Operation

325 buses are scheduled to operate from Chennai Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur on 20/12/2024 (Friday), and 280 buses on 21/12/2024 (Saturday). A total of 81 buses are also scheduled to operate from Chennai Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagai, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on 20/12/2024 and 21/12/2024.

article_image4

Special Buses Returning to Chennai

Special Buses Returning to Chennai

In addition, a total of 20 special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on 20/12/2024 and 21/12/2024. Special buses are also being operated. Special buses are planned to be operated from all locations as needed for passengers returning to Chennai and Bangalore from their hometowns on Sunday. As of now, 13,864 passengers have booked for Friday, 11,642 for Saturday, and 9,063 for Sunday this weekend.

article_image5

Book Special Bus Tickets in Advance

Instructions to Book in Advance

As this number is likely to increase further, passengers traveling long distances are requested to book their travel in advance through www.tnstc.in and the Mobile App to avoid congestion. Sufficient officers have been appointed at all bus stations to monitor the operation of these special buses. Therefore, passengers are informed to use the above facility to make their journey.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control AJR

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control

'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

High voltage drama as Pune woman slaps drunk man 25 times for allegedly harassing her inside bus (WATCH) shk

High voltage drama as Pune woman slaps drunk man 25 times for allegedly harassing her inside bus (WATCH)

Kerala: Mpox case confirmed in Kannur; health department releases route map of patient, advises caution dmn

Kerala: Mpox case confirmed in Kannur; health department releases route map of patient, advises caution

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters attack BJP MLC CT ravi over obscene word usage allegations vkp

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters attack BJP MLC CT ravi over obscene word usage allegations

Recent Stories

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another 79m dmn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another £79m

'Woman should be treated like flower in home', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies; see VIRAL post shk

'Woman should be treated like a flower', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies with a photo; see VIRAL post

Rajinikanth Chiranjeevi OnSet Clash Nagababu Revelation

Rajinikanth-Chiranjeevi's on-set clash: Nagababu Reveals

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said RBA

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control AJR

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon