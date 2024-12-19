New Year & Christmas boost: Tamil Nadu launches special bus services

In anticipation of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses. These buses will depart from various locations, including Chennai, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram.

School Holiday Special Buses

Special Buses for Continuous Holidays School half-yearly exams are underway. Holidays will begin on Delcember 23 after the exams. Holidays will also be given for Christmas and New Year. The public is preparing to travel for tourism and to their hometowns. In light of this, the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation has made an important announcement regarding the operation of special buses by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation for Christmas and weekends.

Special Buses from Chennai

Special Buses from Chennai Accordingly, it is expected that more passengers will travel throughout Tamil Nadu from Chennai and other places, and from other places to Chennai, for the weekend holidays of 20/12/2024 (Friday), 21/12/2024 (Saturday), and 22/12/2024 (Sunday), Christmas, and weekend holidays. Considering this, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have planned to operate special buses in addition to the daily buses.

Number of Special Buses

Number of Buses in Operation 325 buses are scheduled to operate from Chennai Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur on 20/12/2024 (Friday), and 280 buses on 21/12/2024 (Saturday). A total of 81 buses are also scheduled to operate from Chennai Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagai, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on 20/12/2024 and 21/12/2024.

Special Buses Returning to Chennai

Special Buses Returning to Chennai In addition, a total of 20 special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on 20/12/2024 and 21/12/2024. Special buses are also being operated. Special buses are planned to be operated from all locations as needed for passengers returning to Chennai and Bangalore from their hometowns on Sunday. As of now, 13,864 passengers have booked for Friday, 11,642 for Saturday, and 9,063 for Sunday this weekend.

Book Special Bus Tickets in Advance

Instructions to Book in Advance As this number is likely to increase further, passengers traveling long distances are requested to book their travel in advance through www.tnstc.in and the Mobile App to avoid congestion. Sufficient officers have been appointed at all bus stations to monitor the operation of these special buses. Therefore, passengers are informed to use the above facility to make their journey.

