Several states have recommended giving Class 12 board examination marks weightage in medical college admissions, instead of depending entirely on NEET-UG scores. They have also suggested allowing students to take the medical entrance examination more than once a year to reduce the pressure of a single high-stakes test.

The proposals have been submitted to the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force on examination reforms during consultations with state representatives, according to sources. The suggestions are still under consideration and no changes to the NEET-UG admission process have been announced.

The Centre has extended the panel's tenure until January 2027. It has received more than 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, educational institutions, subject experts, industry organisations and examination bodies.