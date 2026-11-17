Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon have lauded PM Modi's visit to the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila, praising his deep commitment and respect toward the global Sikh diaspora.

Satnam Singh Sandhu Welcomes PM Modi Visit to Manila Khalsa Diwan

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila, Philippines, saying it reflects his continued respect and sense of kinship towards the Sikh community. Talking to reporters here, Sandhu said the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora in Manila has a history spanning more than 100 years and described the Prime Minister's visit as a moment of great joy for the community. "A historic event is about to take place. Our Punjabi and Sikh diaspora has a long-standing history with Manila, a history spanning over 100 years. The Prime Minister's visit there is a matter of great joy for us, and I would like to express my gratitude to him," he said.

Highlighting PM Modi's engagement with the Sikh community, Sandhu said, "The Prime Minister has always demonstrated a sense of kinship and deep respect towards the Sikh community, and he has done so once again." Taking a dig at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the launch of a book on the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, Sandhu alleged that its contents reopened the wounds of the Sikh community. He further criticised the book's account of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's alleged remorse following the 1984 massacre. "The book presents inaccurate facts regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, claiming that Indira Gandhi shed tears and felt regret. Her regret was not for the massacre of the Sikhs; rather, it was for a political miscalculation she herself had made," Sandhu alleged.

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the century-old historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila, Philippines, saying the initiative reflects his affection for Punjab, Punjabis and the Sikh community. Dhillon said the Prime Minister's initiative to support the redevelopment of the historic gurdwara, located thousands of miles away from India, demonstrated his deep connection with the Sikh community.

Meanwhile, Dhillon announced that the BJP would organise a yatra to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, which would pass through 17 districts of Punjab before reaching Varanasi. Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the redevelopment ceremony of the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila during his landmark two-day visit reflects his deep respect and affection for the Sikh community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, marking a significant step towards preserving a century-old place of worship associated with the Sikh community in the Philippines. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Gurudwara was first established in 1901, formally organised in 1903 and registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.