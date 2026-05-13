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Mysuru-Agra-Delhi Special Train Announced: Summer Service to Halt Across Six Karnataka Districts
South Western Railway has announced a special summer train service between Mysuru, Agra and Delhi to manage increased holiday travel demand. The train will halt across six Karnataka districts and feature 20 coaches.
Special Summer Trains Introduced for Holiday Travellers
With the summer vacation season underway, people are travelling to various destinations despite the intense heat. To accommodate the increased rush of passengers during the holiday period, the Railway Department has introduced special train services to several parts of the country.
As part of this initiative, special trains are currently being operated between Mysuru, Agra and Delhi. The services are expected to provide greater convenience for tourists travelling to popular destinations such as Delhi and Agra during the summer holidays.
Special Train Service Announced Between Mysuru and Delhi
The South Western Railway has introduced a special train service between Mysuru and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi to cater to the increased travel demand during the summer holiday season.
The special service is expected to provide greater convenience for passengers travelling between Karnataka and the national capital.
Special Train to Benefit Passengers Across Multiple Districts
The special train service is expected to benefit passengers from several districts across Karnataka by providing convenient connectivity to major cities and tourist destinations.
Within Karnataka, the train will halt at Hassan, Arsikere, Birur, Haveri, Hubballi and Vijayapura stations. It will also stop at Solapur, Daund, Belapur, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi and Agra Cantt stations along the route.
Summer Special Train to Operate from May 21
Train number 06261, the Mysuru–Hazrat Nizamuddin special train, will depart from Mysuru at 4 am on May 21 and is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.45 am on May 23.
For the return journey, train number 06262, the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mysuru special train, will depart at 9 pm on May 24 and reach Mysuru at 11.55 pm on May 26.
20-Coach Special Train to Improve Summer Travel
The special train will comprise a total of 20 coaches, including 18 sleeper class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans. The service will also include a Divyang-friendly coach to ensure greater convenience for specially abled passengers.
Divisional Commercial Manager Girish Dharmaraja Kalgonda shared the details in an official statement.
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