Several districts in Vidarbha witnessed a slight drop in temperatures after light rainfall and cloudy skies improved weather conditions. Most cities recorded a fall of around 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures.

Akola’s temperature dipped slightly to 42.1 degrees Celsius, while Amravati recorded 41.2 degrees Celsius. Washim remained among the hottest places at 42.6 degrees Celsius, although temperatures stayed close to seasonal averages. Nagpur experienced noticeable relief as the maximum temperature dropped to 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures also fluctuated across the region. Gondia recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, while Brahmapuri registered 22.4 degrees Celsius. Light rainfall was reported in Bhandara, Gondia, and Brahmapuri, bringing cooler conditions to some areas.