Mumbai is likely to see daytime temperatures climbing to around 36°C in the coming days, while minimum temperatures hover near 28°C—well above seasonal averages. The unusually high nighttime temperatures are a key concern, as they prevent the body from cooling down, adding to fatigue and unease. The Santacruz observatory has already recorded above-normal readings, signaling a trend that could persist. Clear skies over the next 48 hours will further intensify heat accumulation, making both day and night conditions feel warmer than usual.