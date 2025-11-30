Image Credit : Getty

Environmental data showed that Wadala Truck Terminal recorded an alarming AQI of 395, emerging as the most polluted part of Mumbai. Colaba and the Bandra Kurla Complex followed with AQI levels of 317 and 310, both falling in the severe range. Even coastal locations like Worli, usually assisted by sea breezes, touched an AQI of 310, confirming that coastal winds are offering little relief this time.