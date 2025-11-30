- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai Air Crisis Deepens; Smoggy Skies, Cold Mornings Offer No Relief
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is experiencing a chilly, hazy spell as weak winds trap pollution across the city. AQI levels remain severe in several areas, reducing visibility and offering no immediate sign of relief despite clear-sky forecast
Chilly Morning and Persistent Smog
Mumbai woke up to a cold and hazy morning, with temperatures settling around 21 degrees Celsius. The IMD indicated that the sky would remain partly cloudy with lingering haze, which could lower visibility across the city. Despite the clear-sky pattern, the overall air quality continues to remain unhealthy, offering no immediate improvement.
Pollution Trapped Due to Weak Winds
Meteorologists noted that although daytime temperatures may rise to about 33 degrees Celsius under clear skies, the absence of strong winds is preventing pollutants from dispersing. As a result, the smog remains trapped close to the surface. What initially seemed restricted to industrial belts has now spread across residential zones and commercial districts, affecting daily life for millions.
Severe Pollution Hotspots Worsen Conditions
Environmental data showed that Wadala Truck Terminal recorded an alarming AQI of 395, emerging as the most polluted part of Mumbai. Colaba and the Bandra Kurla Complex followed with AQI levels of 317 and 310, both falling in the severe range. Even coastal locations like Worli, usually assisted by sea breezes, touched an AQI of 310, confirming that coastal winds are offering little relief this time.
Weather Forecast for 30 November to 5 December
The IMD projected partly cloudy skies with haze for 30 November, suggesting reduced visibility but no significant weather disturbance. From 1 December to 5 December, the department expected consistently clear skies, steady sunshine, and calm atmospheric conditions. These stable weather patterns imply warm days with little variation and no major changes on the horizon.
