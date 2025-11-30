The IMD issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Ditwah moves north over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to move parallel to the coast, raising concerns of heavy rain, wind, and flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

Cyclone's Path and Position

According to the IMD's 5:30 am update on Sunday, Cyclone Ditwah moved nearly northwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. "Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts: Cyclone Warning for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts," the IMD notice stated.

According to the Meteorological Department, the storm was positioned near latitude 11.1°N and longitude 80.6°E, marking a slight northward shift since the previous advisory. At this position, the cyclone lay about 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal, 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam, 130 km southeast of Puducherry, 170 km north-northeast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka, and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai, indicating its continued proximity to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline.

Projected Trajectory and Coastal Proximity

The IMD stated that the cyclone is very likely to move almost directly northwards, running parallel to the coast over the next 24 hours. As it progresses, Cyclone Ditwah is expected to come within 70 km of the coastline by noon today, narrowing further to just 30 km by this evening, raising concerns of intensified rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding in coastal districts. "It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours. While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 70 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by noon and evening of today, the 30th November respectively," the IMD notice read.

Railways Reviews Preparedness Measures

In response to the cyclone, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, reviewed preparedness measures with the General Manager and Southern Railways teams.

The Union Minister stressed the need to establish dedicated helplines and passenger-assistance desks to support travellers amid potential cancellations or rerouting and reaffirmed Indian Railways' commitment to public safety.

He also instructed concerned officials to ensure the activation of War Rooms at divisional, Zonal, and Railway Board levels to monitor the situation and remain alert for any extreme situation.

He has also asked railway officials to coordinate with civil administration authorities and proactively communicate with passengers until normalcy is restored. (ANI)