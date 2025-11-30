Image Credit : Asianet News

The cold weather even during the day is due to the clouds that are part of the Dit Va cyclone that have been hovering over Kerala for the past two days. In northern Kerala, it is cold at night and in the morning. However, the situation in southern Kerala is different. In southern districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, the weather is overcast and cold even during the day. The Meteorological Department says that the cold weather will continue till this afternoon and after that the clouds will start moving.