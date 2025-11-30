- Home
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: There is a possibility of widespread rain in the state today, but there is no special warning in the districts. Due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, the cold weather continues in Kerala
The Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rain in the state today. Although there is no warning in any district, isolated places may experience heavy rain. Meanwhile, due to the influence of Cyclone Ditwah, cold weather conditions will continue in most districts of Kerala throughout the day, according to a notification from the Meteorological Department.
The cold weather even during the day is due to the clouds that are part of the Dit Va cyclone that have been hovering over Kerala for the past two days. In northern Kerala, it is cold at night and in the morning. However, the situation in southern Kerala is different. In southern districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, the weather is overcast and cold even during the day. The Meteorological Department says that the cold weather will continue till this afternoon and after that the clouds will start moving.
