The Indian Meteorological Department has indicated that the next 72 hours will be significant for Maharashtra’s weather. A low-pressure system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to trigger heavy rain and gusty winds in parts of South India. While Maharashtra may not receive direct heavy rainfall, indirect effects such as stronger winds, cloud cover and brief showers in some regions cannot be ruled out. At the same time, northern parts of India are facing an intense cold wave, and its partial influence continues to keep Maharashtra’s temperatures lower than usual, especially in North Maharashtra.