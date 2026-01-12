- Home
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Next 72 Hours Key for Maharashtra Weather with Cold, Clouds and Rain Chances for THESE Places
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing fluctuating winter conditions with cold mornings, dry afternoons and cloudy skies in some regions. IMD has warned that next 72 hours are crucial as cold winds, possible rainfall may impact state
Unstable Winter Pattern and Falling Temperatures
Maharashtra is currently experiencing an unstable winter pattern. Cold mornings, dry afternoons and occasional cloudy skies are being reported across several districts. Over the past few days, minimum temperatures have dropped sharply in many cities. Places like Dhule and Parbhani recorded temperatures close to 6 degrees Celsius, while several northern districts saw minimum readings near 10 degrees. Though the weather may appear steady for the next couple of days, cold conditions are expected to persist. These fluctuations are also leading to a rise in seasonal illnesses such as fever, cold and respiratory discomfort, prompting citizens to stay cautious.
IMD Warning: Next 72 Hours Important, Wind and Rain Possibility
The Indian Meteorological Department has indicated that the next 72 hours will be significant for Maharashtra’s weather. A low-pressure system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to trigger heavy rain and gusty winds in parts of South India. While Maharashtra may not receive direct heavy rainfall, indirect effects such as stronger winds, cloud cover and brief showers in some regions cannot be ruled out. At the same time, northern parts of India are facing an intense cold wave, and its partial influence continues to keep Maharashtra’s temperatures lower than usual, especially in North Maharashtra.
Regional Forecast and Relief After Makar Sankranti
North Maharashtra districts like Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar are likely to remain cold with minimum temperatures between 15 and 16 degrees and very low afternoon humidity levels. Coastal regions including Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will see milder conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging from 30 to 33 degrees. Wind speeds are expected to remain moderate. Meteorologists also suggest that cold conditions in North Maharashtra will continue until Makar Sankranti. After this period, air pressure patterns will shift, temperatures will gradually rise, and longer daylight hours will bring slow relief from the winter chill.
