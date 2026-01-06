- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra Braces for Cold Wave as Icy Winds Sweep Down from the North
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra Braces for Cold Wave as Icy Winds Sweep Down from the North
Cold winds sweeping in from North India are set to change Maharashtra's weather sharply. Falling temperatures, dense fog, and cold wave conditions are being felt across Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and parts of the state
NORTH INDIA’S COLD WAVE IMPACTS MAHARASHTRA
Heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region has triggered an intense cold wave across North India, affecting states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. This cold air is now flowing southwards, directly impacting Maharashtra. Vidarbha and North Maharashtra are experiencing a sharp temperature drop of 3 to 4 degrees below normal. The India Meteorological Department has warned that dense fog and cold wave conditions may intensify over the next 4 to 5 days, increasing the chill across large parts of the state.
COASTAL HUMIDITY VS INTERIOR COLD CONDITIONS
Mumbai and the Konkan coast will see mixed weather conditions. While nights and early mornings may feel slightly cool, daytime humidity will bring mild warmth. Mumbai’s temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 28°C, with cloudy skies and light winds. In contrast, interior regions such as Vidarbha are facing severe cold. Cities like Nagpur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli may see minimum temperatures dip to 10–12°C, along with chances of dense fog due to dry northern winds.
REGIONAL VARIATIONS ACROSS MAHARASHTRA
North Maharashtra, including Nashik and Niphad, is witnessing chilly mornings with thick fog, causing concern among grape growers trying to protect crops from cold stress. Pune and nearby areas remain cold, with minimum temperatures likely between 13–15°C. Hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani are enjoying peak winter conditions, attracting tourists. Marathwada shows fluctuating weather, with cold nights and warm days, though cooler conditions are expected to spread here within the next two days.
