Heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region has triggered an intense cold wave across North India, affecting states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. This cold air is now flowing southwards, directly impacting Maharashtra. Vidarbha and North Maharashtra are experiencing a sharp temperature drop of 3 to 4 degrees below normal. The India Meteorological Department has warned that dense fog and cold wave conditions may intensify over the next 4 to 5 days, increasing the chill across large parts of the state.