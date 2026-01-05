- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cloud Cover Brings Temporary Relief as Cold Wave Likely to Revisit Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is experiencing fluctuating weather as cloud cover lingers after recent rains. While the chill has eased for now, the IMD warns that colder nights and early mornings may return once skies clear
Coastal Maharashtra to Stay Cloudy with Mild Temperatures
Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and the Konkan coast are expected to remain under cloudy skies on January 5. Light morning fog may occur in isolated pockets. The recent cold spell has weakened, keeping temperatures comfortable. Mumbai’s minimum temperature may stay near 19°C, while daytime highs could reach around 32°C. Similar conditions are expected across nearby coastal districts, with a gradual rise in daytime warmth.
Western Maharashtra Sees Foggy Mornings and Moderate Winter
Pune and adjoining regions of Western Maharashtra will continue to experience cloud cover and morning fog. This has slightly pushed up minimum temperatures, making winter less severe for now. Pune may record a low of about 16°C and a high close to 29°C, with skies turning partly clear as the day progresses.
Colder Conditions Likely to Return in Vidarbha and Marathwada
Marathwada is expected to start the day cloudy, followed by clearer skies later. Cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar may see temperatures ranging between 15°C and 29°C. Vidarbha will turn drier as clouds thin out, with places such as Amravati recording lows near 14°C. As skies clear, night-time cold is likely to intensify again in these regions.
