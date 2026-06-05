Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap passed away at 97. PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief, hailing his contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the passing of former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, who passed away at the age of 97, describing him as one of India's foremost scholars whose contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse enriched our society.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing of Dr Subhash C Kashyap, who previously served as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha. He was one of India's foremost constitutional scholars whose contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse enriched our society. His writings and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions were noteworthy. Condolences to his family and friends."

Pained by the passing of Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, who previously served as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha. He was one of India’s foremost constitutional scholars whose contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse enriched our society. His writings and commitment… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2026

Rajnath Singh pays tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over his demise, saying that he made an enduring contribution to India's legal and intellectual landscape.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha and an eminent constitutional expert. A prolific scholar who authored numerous books that illuminated the complexities of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy, he made an enduring contribution to India's legal and intellectual landscape."

Rajnath Singh further said, "His extensive work on India's constitutional history, parliamentary democracy, governance, and a wide range of constitutional themes enriched public discourse and deepened the understanding of India's democratic institutions. His writings will remain a source of learning and inspiration for generations to come. I pay my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers."

About Subhash C Kashyap

Born on May 10, 1929, Kashyap was part of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to prepare a legal framework on simultaneous elections. (ANI)