Tripura CM Manik Saha accuses the opposition CPI(M) of dreaming of a return to power by hoping for internal conflict in the BJP, while highlighting his government's developmental achievements, including 347 national awards and progress.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the opposition CPI(M) is hoping for internal conflict within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is dreaming of returning to power by forming a Left Front government again.

He said the current state government is working transparently for the welfare and development of the people and that Tripura continues to progress across multiple sectors. "Despite being a small state, Tripura is moving in the right direction in every parameter. Tripura has won 347 awards at the all-India level. However, the opposition is not able to see the real development of the state," said CM Saha.

Tribute to Late Speaker Bishwabandhu Sen

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the Yuva Shankhanad programme organised by the BJP at the BBI School Ground in Dharmanagar in North Tripura district. During his address, Saha also paid tribute to the late Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Bishwabandhu Sen, describing his death as an irreparable loss for the state.

"My friend and Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, late Bishwabandhu Sen, passed away untimely. It is an irreparable loss for all of us. We will together complete the unfinished work he had started. He was also associated with Jatra and theatre and had dreamt of the overall development of Dharmanagar," he said.

PM Modi Credited for Peace in Northeast

CM Saha credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing peace and stability to Tripura and the Northeast region. "Earlier, people could not travel to Agartala without security escorts. Today, there is peace in Tripura and across the Northeast because of the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

CM Slams Opposition's 'Dream' of Returning to Power

The Chief Minister also alleged that opposition parties are focused on regaining power rather than working for the people. "The opposition is waiting for quarrels within the BJP and dreaming of removing us from power to form a Left Front government again. They have even joined hands with those with whom they had serious conflicts earlier. They spend sleepless nights thinking about how to come to power instead of focusing on public welfare," CM Saha said.

Highlighting State's Achievements

National Recognition and Awards

Highlighting the state's achievements, CM Saha said, "Tripura has received 347 national-level awards and has ranked first in deregulation and compliance in the country." He added that Prime Minister Modi had praised the state's performance during a meeting of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi and urged other larger states to learn from Tripura.

Literacy and Women's Empowerment

The Chief Minister also said Tripura was recently declared the third fully literate state in the country after Mizoram and Goa.

He emphasised the importance of women's empowerment, noting that nearly half of the state's population comprises women. "Without the development of women, there can be no development of the state or the country," he said.

Economic Growth

CM Saha further said Tripura ranks second in the Northeast in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income, and that NITI Aayog has recognised the state as a "front-runner". (ANI)