Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Possibility of Unseasonal Rains; Yellow Alert Issued For 6 Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: As winters ease, temperatures rise in Maharashtra, major change in the weather is expected. A yellow alert for rain has been issued for 6 districts of Marathwada and North Maharashtra due to a system in the Bay of Bengal
Big change in Maharashtra's weather
Mumbai: Significant changes are being seen in the weather in Maharashtra. The intensity of winter is gradually decreasing, and an increase in temperature is being felt. Meanwhile, the low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal will affect some parts of the state, and a yellow alert of rain has been issued for a total of 6 districts in Marathwada and North Maharashtra. Let's see, the division-wise weather forecast for January 27.
Yellow Alert
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with cloudy weather in Marathwada: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and North Maharashtra: Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon districts.
Konkan and Mumbai area
Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg as well as Mumbai-Thane area
Light fog in the morning
Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon
Chance of light showers at isolated places
Temperature
Maximum 28 to 32°C | Minimum 18 to 22°C
Moderate to strong winds are likely along the coast.
Western Maharashtra
In Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts
Weather mostly dry
Morning cold breeze
Increase in heat in the afternoon
Temperature
Maximum 29 to 33°C | Minimum 14 to 18°C
North Maharashtra
In Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar areas
Morning fog
Cloudy weather throughout the day
Chance of rain in some places
Temperature :
Maximum 28 to 32°C | Minimum 15 to 19°C
The cold is decreasing and the heat is gradually increasing.
Marathwada
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Latur
Mostly cloudy weather
Light rain at a few places on January 27 and 28
Temperature :
Maximum 29 to 31°C | Minimum 16 to 20°C
There is a possibility of fog in the morning.
Vidarbha
Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli
Weather dry to partly cloudy
Light showers possible in some areas
Temperature:
Maximum 30 to 34°C | Minimum 17 to 21°C
The effects of the cold are diminishing.
What does the overall picture say?
Winter is entering its final phase in Maharashtra from January 27. There will be a slight chill in the morning, but there is a possibility of a rise in temperature during the day and hot weather.
