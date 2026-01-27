In Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts

Weather mostly dry

Morning cold breeze

Increase in heat in the afternoon

Temperature

Maximum 29 to 33°C | Minimum 14 to 18°C

North Maharashtra

In Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar areas

Morning fog

Cloudy weather throughout the day

Chance of rain in some places

Temperature :

Maximum 28 to 32°C | Minimum 15 to 19°C

The cold is decreasing and the heat is gradually increasing.

Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Latur

Mostly cloudy weather

Light rain at a few places on January 27 and 28

Temperature :

Maximum 29 to 31°C | Minimum 16 to 20°C

There is a possibility of fog in the morning.

Vidarbha

Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli

Weather dry to partly cloudy

Light showers possible in some areas

Temperature:

Maximum 30 to 34°C | Minimum 17 to 21°C

The effects of the cold are diminishing.

What does the overall picture say?

Winter is entering its final phase in Maharashtra from January 27. There will be a slight chill in the morning, but there is a possibility of a rise in temperature during the day and hot weather.