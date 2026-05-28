Rahul Gandhi alleged 'massive tampering' in CBSE exam results, questioning the government and demanding a judicial probe. He claimed the future of 1.85 million students is at risk due to a 'deliberate conspiracy'. CBSE has refuted the claims.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised concerns over alleged irregularities in CBSE exam evaluation, questioning the government and the Central Board of Secondary Education over unanswered queries related to the issue.

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In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said a denial was not a sufficient response to the concerns raised regarding the evaluation process and questioned the Education Ministry's stand on the matter. He wrote, "A denial is not an answer."

Questioning the authorities further, he said key concerns raised by him had not been addressed. "Why are the Education Minister and CBSE unable to answer the four simple questions I have asked?" he asked. Highlighting the impact on students, Gandhi said the issue has affected a large number of candidates and raised concerns about their future. He added, "The future of 18.5 lakh students has been put in jeopardy. They deserve the truth."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Massive Tampering', Demands Probe

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday also alleged "massive tampering" in CBSE exam results and demanded an independent judicial probe and SIT investigation, claiming that the future of nearly 1.85 million students has been compromised due to alleged irregularities in the evaluation system.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said the controversy points to a "deliberate conspiracy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and raised questions over the awarding of contracts related to the evaluation system. "There has been a massive tampering in the CBSE exam results, leaving millions of children across the country and their parents in shock. And Mr Modi? As always--no answers, no accountability, no shame," he wrote.

Questions Contract Awarded to Controversial Company

He further alleged that the company COEMPT, which was assigned responsibility for the system, had earlier operated under the name Globarena and was involved in a similar controversy in Telangana in 2019. "Name changed--but the intent is the same, the nature the same. Everyone knew the history, yet the contract was still awarded. The future of 1.85 million children was handed over to such a company, and no one batted an eye. This isn't a mistake--it's a deliberate conspiracy," he further wrote.

CBSE Refutes Claims

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday refuted the claims about On-Screen Marking (OSM) being compromised, stating that the URL circulating on social media is different from the portal used for the evaluation of answer books. CBSE, in a statement on X, said that the portal used for evaluation was neither compromised nor does it have vulnerabilities. (ANI)