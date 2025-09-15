Mumbai Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued in THESE places; Check here
Heavy rain is expected to lash Maharashtra on September 15th, with several districts likely to experience downpours. The weather department has issued yellow and orange alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds
17
Image Credit : ANI
Increased rainfall expected on September 15th
Mumbai Weather
Mumbai: The Meteorological Department has predicted increased rainfall across the state on September 15th. Many areas are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Some districts may even see extremely heavy downpours. Temperatures are also fluctuating. Citizens are advised to stay alert. Let's see what the weather holds for Maharashtra on September 15th.
27
Image Credit : Asianet News
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan division
Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan division are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with a yellow alert issued. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with an orange alert in effect.
37
Image Credit : ANI
Yellow alert for all districts in Western Maharashtra
Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur districts in Western Maharashtra are warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with a yellow alert issued. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Pune and Satara ghat areas, prompting an orange alert. The Kolhapur ghat area is under a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Yellow alert for all districts in Marathwada
Rainfall is expected in all districts of Marathwada. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv districts are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. A yellow alert has been issued for all these districts.
57
Image Credit : X
Yellow alert for all districts in North Maharashtra
Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, and Ahilyanagar districts in North Maharashtra are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. A yellow alert has been issued for all these districts.
67
Image Credit : X
Heavy rain with thunderstorms in 8 districts of Vidarbha
Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim, and Yavatmal districts in Vidarbha are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Amravati, Nagpur, and Wardha districts are warned of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued for all districts in Vidarbha.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Yellow alert for 35 districts
A yellow alert has been issued for 35 districts in the state, while some areas are under an orange alert. The Meteorological Department has predicted fluctuating temperatures along with the rain. Therefore, farmers and citizens need to take care of their crops and health, respectively.
