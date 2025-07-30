- Home
- India
- Maharashtra Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall in Vidarbha; Yellow alert issued for THESE places
Maharashtra Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall in Vidarbha; Yellow alert issued for THESE places
Mumbai: Several parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rainfall over past few days. The Meteorological Department has consistently issued yellow alert for Konkan-Ghats and other districts. Let's find out the detailed rain forecast for today
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Rain situation in the state
After a few days of respite, conditions are becoming favorable for rain again. Today, July 30, heavy rain is expected in Vidarbha, Konkan, and Ghatmata, and the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert. Sunshine and scattered showers are expected in the rest of Maharashtra.
Low-pressure area creates favorable conditions for rain
A low-pressure area is active over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. Also, cyclonic winds are persisting up to 5.8 km above sea level. The monsoon trough is active from Ganganagar, Delhi, Satna, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur to Northeast Bay of Bengal. The influence of low pressure is also being felt from the Arabian Sea to South Bangladesh.
Tuesday's temperature
Drizzling rain started in Konkan, Ghatmata, and the dam area of Madhya Maharashtra in the 24 hours since Tuesday (July 29) morning. Cloudy weather, occasional showers, and sunshine were observed in the remaining areas. This has led to a drop in temperature, with the maximum temperature falling below 30 degrees Celsius in most places. Only Jeur recorded the highest temperature in the state at 31.5 degrees Celsius.
Districts with yellow alert
Heavy rain has been warned in the following districts today (30th):
- Konkan: Raigad, Ratnagiri
- Madhya Maharashtra: Pune, Satara (Ghatmata)
- Vidarbha: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli
The Meteorological Department has advised citizens to exercise caution as there is a possibility of heavy showers in these districts.
What about the rest of the state?
Cloudy weather, light showers, and humid conditions are expected in the remaining parts of the state. Due to this rain spell, there is a possibility of a decrease in maximum temperature and humid weather across the state for the next few days.