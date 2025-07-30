Image Credit : social media

Drizzling rain started in Konkan, Ghatmata, and the dam area of ​​Madhya Maharashtra in the 24 hours since Tuesday (July 29) morning. Cloudy weather, occasional showers, and sunshine were observed in the remaining areas. This has led to a drop in temperature, with the maximum temperature falling below 30 degrees Celsius in most places. Only Jeur recorded the highest temperature in the state at 31.5 degrees Celsius.