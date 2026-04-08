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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Alert Issued As Unseasonal Rains End; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The unseasonal rains in Maharashtra have finally taken a break, but now new problem is looming: a heatwave. The weather department says temperatures will start rising from March 8, making it very hot in Vidarbha, Konkan
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The rains are gone, but the heat is on in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: The unseasonal rains that worried farmers across Maharashtra have finally stopped. But just as one crisis ends, another begins. The state is now facing a heatwave threat. According to the latest update from the weather department, temperatures will rise significantly from March 8, making the heat much more intense.
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Region-wise weather forecast
Here's a look at the weather forecast for different regions. The entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai and Thane, will experience hot and humid weather. Mumbai's temperature could touch 34 degrees Celsius, and the high humidity will make the heat feel unbearable.
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Vidarbha (Nagpur & Beyond)
Vidarbha is set to become the state's 'hottest' zone. In cities like Nagpur, Akola, and Chandrapur, the mercury will hover between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. People will feel the full force of the harsh sun.
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Western Maharashtra and Marathwada
Areas like Pune, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Latur will have clear skies. With maximum temperatures around 32 to 34 degrees, stepping out in the afternoon could be a real challenge.
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North Maharashtra
The temperature is also set to rise in the Nashik, Jalgaon, and Dhule regions. The weather here will remain dry.
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Impact on Agriculture and Health
The unseasonal rains have already caused a lot of damage to agriculture. Now, this sudden rise in temperature could also affect the crops. Experts are advising everyone to drink plenty of water and cover their heads with a cap or a scarf during the afternoon to stay safe from the heat.
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Important Precautions
The weather will be hot and dry for the next few days, so it's best to avoid any strenuous work in the afternoon. Children and the elderly, in particular, should take extra care when they go out in the sun.
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