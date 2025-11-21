Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued; IMD Predicts Temperature Drop
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The chill in Maharashtra will continue on November 21. The intensity of cold is being felt in the state as speed of cold winds from north has increased. The weather department has predicted a further drop in temperature
1–2 degree temperature rise in Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon
In the last few days, single-digit temperatures were recorded in Pune, Nashik, and Jalgaon. But now, a 1-2 degree rise in minimum temperature is seen in these cities. On Nov 20, Pune recorded 11°C, and it might rise to 12°C on Nov 21. Still, the cold spell continues.
Mumbai temperature stable, but less chill
While temperatures are dropping in many other cities in the state, Mumbai isn't feeling the expected chill. On Nov 21, Mumbai's minimum temperature will be 22°C and maximum 34°C. So, Mumbaikars haven't fully felt the onset of winter yet.
Shadow of cold over Western Maharashtra
The cold spell continues in Western Maharashtra, with Kolhapur's temperature expected to be around 20°C. The chill is also noticeable in the Pune division. However, North Maharashtra is seeing the biggest drop in temperature.
Mercury drops in North Maharashtra, Nashik-Jalgaon in the cold
Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C, which will be around 13°C on the 21st. The mercury has also dropped in Jalgaon, with a dense chill in the morning. Despite a 1-2 degree rise, the cold's effect remains.
Clear skies in Marathwada & Vidarbha, mild cold experience
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is likely to have clear skies on Nov 21, with a min temp of 14°C and max of 32°C. Nagpur in Vidarbha also expects dry weather and clear skies. Here, the min temp will be 15°C and max 29°C. While it's chilly in the morning and evening, it might feel hot in the afternoon.
