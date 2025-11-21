Image Credit : our own

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is likely to have clear skies on Nov 21, with a min temp of 14°C and max of 32°C. Nagpur in Vidarbha also expects dry weather and clear skies. Here, the min temp will be 15°C and max 29°C. While it's chilly in the morning and evening, it might feel hot in the afternoon.