Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Chill intensifies, weather dept issues cold wave warning
Mumbai Weather LATEST update: The intensity of the cold is increasing in Maharashtra, and the weather department has issued a warning of cold waves in some areas. Due to winds coming from the north, there has been a significant drop in temperature
Maharashtra is freezing
Mumbai: The cold is intensifying daily, with a cold wave warning for some areas. The temperature drop will persist on Nov 20, with dry, clear weather expected.
Mumbai and Konkan, a cool breeze persists
Mumbai and its surroundings will see clear skies on Nov 20. Max temp: ~34°C, Min temp: ~20°C. All Konkan districts may feel a slight chill due to a temperature drop.
Western Maharashtra, a sharp chill in Pune
Pune expects mainly clear weather. Max temp: 30°C, Min temp: 10°C. The temperature drop continues in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur, feeling colder at night.
Marathwada: Signs of cold everywhere, including Sambhajinagar
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will have clear skies all day. Max temp: 30°C, Min temp: 13°C. The cold trend continues in other Marathwada districts, feeling more intense.
North Maharashtra: Intense morning cold in Nashik
Nashik's sky is likely to be clear. Max temp: 30°C, Min temp: 12°C. With intense morning cold and a light chill all day, citizens are advised to take precautions.
Vidarbha: Partly cloudy weather in Nagpur
Nagpur may have somewhat cloudy weather. Max temp: 28°C, Min temp: 15°C. The daytime temperature drop continues in Amravati, Bhandara, and Gondia, intensifying the cold.
Temperature likely to drop further in the next two days
The cold air flow will cause temps to drop slightly more over the next two days. The chill will be intense in Pune, Nashik, and Marathwada. Citizens are urged to wear warm clothes.