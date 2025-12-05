Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies, Warmer Afternoons Expected This Week
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai continues to experience clear skies with mildly cool mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures are rising steadily, and no rainfall is expected in coming days as stable, dry weather conditions dominate the city
Current Conditions
Temperature: Around 21°C in the morning
Daytime High: 32–33°C expected
Sky: Clear and sunny throughout the day
Rain Chance: Almost negligible
Weather Outlook: Steady, warm afternoons with mild morning nip
Air Quality
AQI is in the “Moderate to Poor” range in several parts of the city
Some areas may reach “Unhealthy” levels
People with breathing issues should consider using a mask outdoors
Maharashtra Sees Reduced Chill with Mixed Conditions
Winter intensity in Maharashtra has softened compared to earlier days, though early mornings still feel mildly cold. Experts attribute the shift to a low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal affecting wind flow. Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of central Maharashtra continue to record minimum temperatures below 10°C, with foggy dawns and a slight nighttime chill. In Ratnagiri, daytime temperatures have touched 34.5°C, creating a mix of warmth and mild winter across the state.
