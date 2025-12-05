Image Credit : ANI

In Delhi, the maximum temperature may hover around 22–24°C, while the minimum might fall between 4–6°C—around 3 to 5 degrees below normal. Noida may record around 22°C during the day and nearly 9°C at night. Ghaziabad and Gurugram are expected to remain in a similar range, with maximums of around 21–22°C and minimums around 8°C. Greater Noida, too, may experience maximum temperatures near 22°C and a minimum close to 8°C.