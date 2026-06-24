Eleven low-risk individuals were cleared from Nipah surveillance in Keralam. 18 high-risk contacts remain quarantined. The state also reported 15 new Shigella cases, bringing the June total to 165 cases and six deaths from the infection.

Nipah Virus Update in Keralam

Eleven individuals in the low-risk category have been cleared from surveillance in Keralam after completing the mandatory 21-day observation period following contact with a Nipah virus patient. On Monday, the Health and Devaswom Department stated that "eleven persons in the low-risk category who had completed 21 days of observation after coming into contact with a Nipah patient have been removed from surveillance."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Health Minister's office, none of them developed symptoms during the observation period. The Health Minister's office has reported that no fresh hospitalisations have been reported among those on the Nipah patient's contact list.

At present, four persons in the very high-risk category and 14 in the high-risk category remain under quarantine, while 75 low-risk contacts continue to be monitored.

The Nipah patient continues to be on ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

On Monday, Health workers visited 51 more houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, where the infection was reported.

The district control room has so far received 91 calls from the public seeking clarification, and health workers have maintained daily contact with all those under surveillance. Under the district mental health programme, psychological support has been provided to 125 people, the Health Minister's office stated.

State Grapples with Shigella Outbreak

Meanwhile, the state reported 15 fresh cases of Shigella infection on Monday. Kozhikode accounted for eight cases, followed by Malappuram with three, Wayanad with two, and one case each in Kannur and Kollam. With the latest additions, Keralam has recorded 165 cases and six deaths due to Shigella infection in June alone. The total number of confirmed cases this year has risen to 241.

According to the Health Minister's office, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad have reported the highest number of infections during June. Outbreaks have been officially declared in Kozhikode (57 cases), Wayanad (22), Thrissur (12) and Alappuzha (3). Other districts reporting cases this month include Malappuram (24), Thiruvananthapuram (17), Kannur (11), Kollam (10), Idukki (3), Ernakulam (3) and Palakkad (3).

Future Prevention Measures

Earlier on Tuesday, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that the government will succeed in preventing the spread of the Nipah virus in 2026, adding that a high-power committee has been formed to prevent viral and amoebic diseases.