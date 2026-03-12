Signs of normalcy are returning to Tura after recent unrest, with residents leading clean-up drives. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma visited affected areas, directing immediate food assistance for 17 communities facing shortages and assuring support.

Signs of normalcy are gradually returning to Tura after two days of unrest, with residents coming out in large numbers to clean the streets even as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited several affected areas to assess the situation and interact with locals.

CM's Visit and Relief Measures

During his visit, Sangma directed the district administration to immediately provide food assistance to communities affected by the disturbances. Residents informed the Chief Minister that around 17 communities in and around the Araimile locality are currently facing shortages of rice and other essential commodities.

Taking note of the situation, Sangma instructed the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills to coordinate with local development committees and prepare a list of affected households so that relief materials can be distributed quickly and fairly. He also inspected areas where shops and structures were damaged and assured residents that the government would extend necessary support to those affected.

Community Leads Restoration Efforts

Meanwhile, large numbers of residents voluntarily joined clean-up drives across different parts of the town. Community members, youth groups and local organisations were seen working together to remove debris, broken materials and burnt remains left behind after the recent disturbances.

The clean-up efforts were carried out in several markets and roadside areas, with people using tools and vehicles to clear the roads and restore the surroundings. The initiative reflected a strong sense of unity among residents determined to bring their town back to normal.

Background of the Unrest and Damage

The unrest had begun with protests opposing the participation of non-tribals in the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), prompting the government to postpone the polls. However, the protests were later hijacked by miscreants, leading to incidents of vandalism and arson in parts of Tura and Williamnagar.

Key Areas Affected

Most of the damage in Tura was reported from the Araimile locality, where a building was set on fire and several shops were looted. In Hawakhana, the office of the National People's Party was ransacked, while a wine store and a motor spare parts shop were also looted. In the Nakham Bazar area, a motor repair garage was burnt down along with several vehicles parked inside the premises. A place of worship in the main market area was also vandalised and set ablaze.

A Town Healing Together

Despite the destruction, the residents, particularly in Araimile, began clearing the streets early Thursday morning. Roads that had been littered with broken bottles, stones and other debris were cleaned as men and women joined hands to restore normalcy.

Authorities and community leaders have appreciated the efforts of residents, noting that such collective action plays a crucial role in restoring peace and stability. The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely while coordinating with local groups to ensure that restoration work progresses smoothly. (ANI)