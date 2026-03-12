The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government in Uttarakhand has awarded scholarships to 21,743 meritorious students, disbursing a total of ₹17.67 crore. The majority of beneficiaries, 17,852 students, received aid under the CM's scholarship scheme.

The government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is working with sensitivity to encourage meritorious students across the state, with a total of 21,743 students receiving scholarships under different schemes so far, the Uttarakhand Assembly was informed during the Budget Session.

This is the reason that so far, 21,743 students in the state have been awarded scholarships under various schemes. Among them, the highest number -- 17,852 meritorious students -- have benefited from the Chief Minister Meritorious Student Incentive Scholarship Scheme. The Dhami government has so far distributed a total amount of ₹17,67,77,300 among eligible meritorious students under different scholarship schemes.

Multiple Scholarship Programs in Effect

In the state, along with the Chief Minister Meritorious Student Incentive Scholarship Scheme, other scholarship programs are also being implemented, including the Dr Shivanand Nautiyal Memorial Scholarship Scheme, Shridev Suman State Merit Scholarship Scheme, and the National Indian Military College Scholarship Scheme. In addition, the Dhami government is also providing scholarship benefits to meritorious students from the state who are studying in Sainik Schools outside the state.

Scheme-Specific Details and Beneficiary Counts

On the fourth day of the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat informed the House that under the Chief Minister Meritorious Student Incentive Scholarship Scheme, meritorious students from classes 6 to 12 are being provided scholarships ranging from ₹600 to ₹1,200. He further stated that 3,289 meritorious students have benefited so far under the Shridev Suman State Merit Scholarship Scheme, while 527 students have received scholarships under the Dr Shivanand Nautiyal Memorial Scholarship Scheme.

