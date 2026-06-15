Manipur Deputy CM Losii Dikho has blamed KNF-P cadres for the brutal killing of six Naga civilians, including two pastors. He termed the act 'beyond human belief' and called for strict action, stating the NIA has taken over the investigation.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho alleged that cadres of the KNF-P were behind the killing of six Naga civilians, including two pastors from Konsakhul village, who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, and called for strict action against those involved.

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Speaking to ANI at his official residence on Sunday, Losii Dikho termed the incident as "beyond human belief" and said the brutality had left the government and people of the state shocked and enraged. "We know it was done by the KNF-P. They were the ones who took them," Dikho said, alleging that the victims were handed over to armed cadres with the involvement of certain women groups, local society members and village chairmen. "What can I say? This is beyond human belief, the kind of action they have done. We cannot find appropriate words to express our anger, sorrow and sadness," he said.

NIA Takes Over Case

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government has already done its part and informed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. "We have appealed to the Central Government to do its part. The Suspension of Operations agreement is under the Union Government, and they are responsible for this," Dikho said, adding that he had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

'Extremist Groups Cannot Be Forgiven'

While asserting that the government remains committed to peace, Dikho said extremist groups responsible for such killings cannot be forgiven. "We want peace. Not all Kukis are bad, but this kind of extremist group and the people involved in this act cannot be forgiven. Strict action has to be taken," he said.

Expressing anguish over the killing of the two pastors among the six victims, Dikho questioned the humanity of those responsible. "Two of them were pastors. This kind of act is too much and cannot be tolerated," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said such incidents were aimed at discouraging ongoing peace efforts in the state, but assured that the government would continue working towards restoring normalcy in Manipur.

Joint Tribes' Council Convenor Merachao Inka has also demanded strict action against those responsible for the killings. (ANI)