The first commercial export of GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mangoes from Madhya Pradesh has been shipped to the UAE, with farmers receiving up to 50% higher prices than local rates. APEDA facilitated the one-metric-tonne consignment on June 26.

The first commercial export of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Rewa Sundarja mangoes from Madhya Pradesh has been shipped to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with farmers receiving up to 50 per cent higher prices than the prevailing local market rate, according to a Commerce Ministry release issued on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the export of the one-metric-tonne consignment, which was shipped to the UAE on June 26.

Economic Benefits for Farmers

According to the release, the initiative has already translated into better returns for growers. "While the prevailing market price of Rewa Sundarja Mangoes in the local market is approximately ₹100 to ₹110 per kilogram, the exporter procured the produce at ₹150 per kilogram. This premium of ₹40 to ₹50 per kilogram directly benefits farmers, demonstrating the economic advantages of integrating growers into export-orientated value chains."

A Milestone for Rewa Sundarja Mango

The ministry said the shipment marks "the beginning of the international journey of the Rewa Sundarja Mango" and is expected to pave the way for regular exports in the coming seasons.

The export consignment comprised premium-quality GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mangoes sourced from Seondha Farmer Producer Company Limited and progressive farmer Sonu Gupta from Govindgarh in Rewa district. The mangoes were graded, sorted and packed at an APEDA-facilitated pack house in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, before being airlifted from Varanasi to the UAE.

Boosting GI-Tagged Products on Global Stage

Highlighting the significance of the export, the ministry said the successful shipment "marks a significant milestone in promoting India's unique agricultural products in global markets". The release added that the commercial export underscores the role of GI registration in building a distinct identity for region-specific agricultural products in overseas markets.

The Unique Qualities of Sundarja Mango

"Rewa Sundarja Mango, known for its exceptional sweetness, rich aroma, fibreless pulp and distinctive flavour, possesses significant export potential. The commercial export is expected to enhance the global recognition of this indigenous variety while positioning Madhya Pradesh as an emerging hub for premium mango exports," the ministry said.

APEDA's Continued Support for Exports

APEDA said it has worked with the Madhya Pradesh Horticulture Department, exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), pack house operators and international buyers over the past several months to establish export linkages for the premium mango variety.

The authority said it will continue supporting exports of GI-tagged agricultural products by strengthening export infrastructure, ensuring compliance with international quality standards and developing overseas market linkages while creating better income opportunities for farmers. (ANI)