Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur; warm day in Mumbai

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 19: Expect intense heat in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, and Nashik. Stay hydrated and avoid peak sun exposure. 

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Maharashtra Weather, March 19: It will be a warm and dry day across major cities in Maharashtra. While mornings and evenings may bring some relief, the afternoon heat will be intense, with real feel temperatures crossing 38°C in some regions.

Mumbai
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged sun exposure during peak hours is recommended.

Pune
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 17°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The afternoon heat will be intense, so wearing light clothing and drinking plenty of fluids is essential. The night will be much cooler, providing some respite.

Nagpur
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Residents should avoid going outdoors during peak afternoon hours and take necessary precautions against heat exhaustion.


Thane
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Light cotton clothing, sunscreen, and frequent hydration are highly recommended.

Nashik
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 14°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Those heading out in the afternoon should take precautions against dehydration.

