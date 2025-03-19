Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur; warm day in Mumbai

Read Full Gallery

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 19: Expect intense heat in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, and Nashik. Stay hydrated and avoid peak sun exposure.

Maharashtra Weather, March 19: It will be a warm and dry day across major cities in Maharashtra. While mornings and evenings may bring some relief, the afternoon heat will be intense, with real feel temperatures crossing 38°C in some regions.

Mumbai

Max Temperature: 34°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged sun exposure during peak hours is recommended.