Image Credit : Getty

An orange alert has been issued in Palghar district today. Due to heavy rains, water has accumulated in many areas and schools have been declared a holiday. The rainfall is higher in Dahanu and Vasai-Virar area. Railway services have also been affected and Dahanu local and long-distance trains are running late. Also, due to water on the roads, traffic is being disrupted. The administration has warned fishermen not to go into the sea due to strong winds and high waves in the coastal areas.