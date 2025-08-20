Mumbai Weather LATEST update: IMD issues Orange alert for these places; Check
Mumbai was hit hard by yesterday's heavy downpour. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai today. There's also a possibility of flooding in Ratnagiri and Raigad
Rain in Mumbai
Due to the torrential rains that have been lashing for the past four days, the situation on the Mumbai and Konkan coast has become critical. Many parts of Mumbai, including Kurla and Bhandup, were flooded, and citizens had to be relocated. In various districts of Konkan, water entered houses, the sea swelled, and fishing has been banned. Today, August 20, the intensity of the rain will continue.
Orange alert continues in Mumbai
For the past three days, Mumbai and its suburbs were on red alert, which disrupted rail traffic. Many trains departing from Kalyan and Mumbai suburbs were canceled. Today there is an orange alert in Mumbai. Light to moderate rain is forecast in some parts of the city and heavy showers in the suburbs. The administration has appealed to citizens to pay attention to traffic and local timetables while going out.
Cautionary warning for Navi Mumbai and Thane
The Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane. Due to continuous rain, the water level of creeks in Thane and drains in Navi Mumbai has increased. There is a possibility of traffic disruption due to waterlogging in some places. Citizens have been urged to exercise caution.
Holiday for schools in Palghar district
An orange alert has been issued in Palghar district today. Due to heavy rains, water has accumulated in many areas and schools have been declared a holiday. The rainfall is higher in Dahanu and Vasai-Virar area. Railway services have also been affected and Dahanu local and long-distance trains are running late. Also, due to water on the roads, traffic is being disrupted. The administration has warned fishermen not to go into the sea due to strong winds and high waves in the coastal areas.
Possibility of flood situation in Raigad-Ratnagiri
A red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Konkan today. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of flooding in rivers as well as landslides in hilly areas. Ratnagiri district is on orange alert and a flood situation has arisen due to heavy rains. Many villages are reported to be cut off.
Yellow alert in Sindhudurg district
A yellow alert has been issued for Sindhudurg district today. There will be light to moderate rain here, but there will be high tide and strong winds in the sea. Therefore, the administration has appealed to the citizens of the coastal areas to take necessary precautions.