The Delhi Cabinet approved reorganizing 11 revenue districts into 13, making them co-terminus with MCD zones. This reform, aimed at streamlining governance and improving service delivery, will be operational by December 2025.

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the landmark proposal to reorganise Delhi's 11 existing revenue districts into 13 new revenue districts that will be fully co-terminus with the 12 MCD zones, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board, a release said. Further, the boundaries of various departments will be made co-terminus with the Revenue Department for effective administration and seamless delivery of public services, the release said.

Streamlined Governance

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Governance will be more streamlined." "One Delhi, One Boundary, One Window- this decision brings the government closer and simpler for every citizen".

New District Structure and Timeline

According to a press release from the Delhi government's Revenue Department, the national capital will have 13 districts: South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South, and West. The Gazette notification will be published within 15 days, and the new revenue districts will be fully operationalised by December 2025. The Delhi government has sanctioned an initial budget of Rs 25 crore (current financial year) for the same.

Key Aims of the Reorganization

According to the press release, the move aims to end decades-old jurisdictional confusion between revenue districts and MCD zones, taking 33 subdivisions up to 39, along with 39 Sub-Registrar offices as compared to 22 earlier. There will be Mini Secretariats in all 13 districts for one-stop public services. As per the Delhi government, this reform will significantly improve ease of living, speed up service delivery, and ensure seamless coordination across land records, property registration, civic services, and grievance redressal.

District and Subdivision Breakdown

The South East district will now have Jangpura, Kalkaji, and Badarpur Sub-Divisions; Old Delhi will have Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk; North to include Burari, Adarsh Nagar and Badli; New Delhi will have Delhi Cantt and New Delhi. Central Delhi will now include Patel Nagar and Karol Bagh; Central North will include Sakur Basti, Shalimar Bagh, and Model Town; South West will include Najafgarh, Matiala, Dwarka, and Bijwasan; Outer North will include Mundka, Narela, and Bawana. The North West Delhi will include Kirari, Nangloi Jat and Rohini; North East will have Karawal Nagar, Gokal Puri, Yamuna Vihar and Shahdara; East Delhi will include Gandhi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and Patparganj; South will have Chhatarpur, Malviya Nagar, Deoli and Mehrauli; West will consist of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri and Rajouri Garden.