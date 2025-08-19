Mumbai Weather LATEST update: Red alert issued due to heavy rain; schools closed
Heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra due to excessive rains. A red alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, and many schools and colleges have declared a holiday
Heavy rains likely in Mumbai; Red alert issued, citizens urged to take precautions
Heavy rains have started across Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Due to this rain, commuters are facing difficulties, and local trains are running late.
Heavy monsoon begins in Mumbai
Rainfall has increased significantly in the last few days. Heavy rains have started in Mumbai, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra, and heavy rain is expected today. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain for Wednesday and Thursday.
Holiday declared for schools and colleges
A holiday has been declared for many schools and colleges today. A red alert has also been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar suburbs.
Where was the red alert shown?
A red alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nashik Ghat, Pune Ghat, and Satara Ghat. A red alert has also been issued for Kolhapur Ghat and Gadchiroli. It is raining heavily in Konkan and Ghatmata.
Where has the orange alert been shown?
A red alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nashik Ghat, Pune Ghat, and Satara Ghat. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Sindhudurg, Kolhapur Ghat, and Gadchiroli.
Where is the yellow alert?
Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune city, Kolhapur, Gadchiroli, as well as most districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these areas.
Heavy rains begin in Konkan
Heavy rain is expected in many parts of the state today, and schools have been declared closed in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, and Ratnagiri.