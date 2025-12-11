Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel marks three years in office, driving development with people-centric policies. His leadership saw successful global events like G20 and decisive crisis management, reinforcing Gujarat's position as a leader.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will complete three years of his tenure on Friday, December 12. In these three years, the Gujarat CM has led the state to the path of development through his various efforts in all sectors with a broader vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047. People-centric policies introduced over these three years have reinforced the state's position as a leader across multiple sectors.

Gujarat, under the CM's leadership, has successfully organised global events such as the G20 meetings and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. During the tragic Air India plane crash in 2025 in Ahmedabad, in which over 240 people were killed, the Chief Minister demonstrated compassionate, swift, and decisive leadership. By promptly mobilising all state agencies for rescue, medical aid, and support, Gujarat delivered an exemplary response to the crisis, reflecting the state's administrative efficiency and profound commitment to human life.

Gujarat has made notable progress across sectors, including semiconductors, renewable energy, manufacturing, agriculture, education, health, and digital governance.

3 years of Farmer Welfare

In the past three years, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has ensured that over 16,899 villages receive regular daytime electricity under Kisan Suryodaya Yojana. A Rs 947-crore relief package was provided to farmers affected by heavy rainfall in August-September 2025. For crop damage from unseasonal rains from October 23 to November 4, a Rs 10,000-crore relief package was announced, benefitting nearly 33 lakh farmers. Post-unseasonal rain damage, the Gujarat government procured crops worth Rs 15,000 crore at support prices, benefiting over 10 lakh farmers. Over Rs 3,030.34 crore interest subvention provided to 33 lakh+ farmers under zero-interest crop loans in the last three years

3 years of Women's Empowerment

In the last three years, the Gujarat CM has focused on the Lakhpati Didi scheme. The state has 5.96 lakh Lakhpati Didis; the State aims to create 10 lakh Lakhpati Didis The Nari Gaurav Niti-2024 was announced for women's empowerment. For the first time, the gender budget crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in 2023, with over 200 women-focused schemes. In 2024-25, a total of 804 women's empowerment schemes were included in the gender budget. Under Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana, over 4 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers benefit annually. G-SAFAL' (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) was launched in March 2025 to support women of self-help groups of Antyodaya families

3 years of Health & Welfare

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA), the financial assistance provided to citizens of Gujarat has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, Gujarat became the only state in the country to provide digital health cards to school students; 1.15 crore cards have been issued so far. The state has also recorded a significant reduction of 50% in the maternal mortality rate and 57.41% in the infant mortality rate. Under Namo Shri Yojana, 3.88 lakh mothers received financial assistance amounting to Rs 238.77 crore within one year. Gujarat ranks first in the country with 465 kidney transplants, On "World Obesity Day," the campaign "Healthy Gujarat - Obesity-Free Gujarat" was launched. Gujarat became the first state in India to launch a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project for the health of tribal people

3 years of education

Mission Schools of Excellence: construction of 13,353 classrooms, 21,000 computer labs, 1,09,000 smart classrooms, and 5,000 STEM labs have been completed. 23rd edition of Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav was successfully conducted in 2025. To identify and prevent potential student dropouts, the Education Department has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Early Warning System (EWS). Under Namo Lakshmi Yojana, financial assistance of over Rs 1,000 crore has been provided to over 10 lakh girl students Under Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, over 1.50 lakh students have received assistance of over Rs 161 crore.

3 Years of Tribal Development

A budget increase of Rs 746 crore for the holistic development of tribal communities for FY 2025-26. Jan Jatiya Kalyan Yojana was launched on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas, November 15 2025.

3 Years of Urban Development

Gujarat Government declared 2025 the Urban Development Year. Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2, from Motera to Sector-1 in Gandhinagar and from Gujarat National Law University to GIFT City, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in September 2024. Under the Smart City Mission, 348 projects worth over ₹11,000 crore have been completed across the 6 smart cities. 9 municipalities in the state have been granted municipal corporation status, bringing the total number of municipal corporations in Gujarat to 17.

Under Bhupendra Patel's leadership, Gujarat steadily advances toward the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, opening new avenues, instilling optimism, and strengthening its global stature.