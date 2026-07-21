Congress MPs blamed the BJP-led government for the paper leak controversy, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Leaders alleged they were 'brutally attacked' by police during a protest in Delhi, leading to detentions.

Congress Demands Pradhan's Resignation, Alleges Brutality

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday blamed the BJP-led Central government for bringing the youth to the streets of the country and reiterated the demand of the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak controversy. Hooda told reporters, "... People associated with the BJP are leaking the papers. They have ruined the country. They have brought the youth of the country to the streets. We will bring this government to the streets... We have only two demands from the beginning. Dharmendra Pradhan should resign..."

Congress MP Jebi Mather alleged that party leaders were "brutally attacked" during the protest. "We were brutally attacked, dragged, and pinched. They are trying to threaten us. We will continue our protest. The Congress party is standing up for the students. If they think they can stop us with all this, they can put us in jail a 100 times. Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign," Mather said.

Leaders Detained During Protest

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were released from detention after Delhi Police's action over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several opposition leaders left from Chhatrasal Stadium, where they were brought under detention by the police.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached the Mandir Marg Police Station, where Priyanka Gandhi was detained.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera protested at Lok Kalyan Marg. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar also joined the protest.

The whole fiasco came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest on Monday, which was met with police action in Central Delhi (ANI)