According to investigators, Mona allegedly approached her neighbour, Kunal Kumbhalkar, 31, a businessman, to arrange Varsha's murder. Kunal then contacted alleged gangster Shahrukh Pathan and paid him Rs 13 lakh to organise the killing.

Shahrukh allegedly assigned the contract to three local youths from Sanjaynagar Muri in Gondia: Imran Karim Sheikh, 26, Naylan Sheikh and Krish Raut.

Police said the three assailants followed Varsha and Nitesh when they travelled to the Bondarani forests. The couple had reportedly gone there for an outing near the Wainganga river, close to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

When their car stopped near a Shiva temple, the three masked attackers allegedly approached them on a motorcycle and stabbed Varsha multiple times. She died at the spot, while Nitesh was the sole eyewitness to the attack.