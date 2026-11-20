Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has demanded immediate drought compensation for farmers, threatening protests if payments are delayed. Meanwhile, Deputy CM G Parameshwara has ordered officials to expedite relief distribution urgently.

Karnataka BJP Demands Immediate Drought Compensation for Farmers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra has challenged that "if complete compensation is not given to farmers in the background of severe drought, the opposition will see how the session runs". Speaking at a press conference on Friday at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan, Malleswaram, he said: "Farmers are getting frustrated and resorting to suicide and demanded that the State Government should release compensation without delay to farmers who are losing mental stability."

He criticised the Government for delaying by putting conditions to give compensation to farmers. He demanded that the compensation amount should be released completely to 50 lakh farmers before the start of the Belagavi session. He pointed out that the Government itself had announced Rs 2,500. "Now they say Rs 2,500 means Rs 5,000. On one side, the Chief Minister says per acre. On the other side, the Revenue Minister says compensation per hectare," he noted. He demanded that this confusion also be cleared and Rs 5,000 be released. Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N Ravikumar, former Minister and MLA K Gopalaiah, State Vice President Haratalu Halappa, Bengaluru North District President S Harish were present.

On Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara directed officials to ensure that drought relief of ₹5,000 reaches all eligible farmers without further delay, expressing concern that distribution was still incomplete in some districts even two months after the announcement. Addressing a progress review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners at Vikasa Soudha, Parameshwara said farmers continued to face severe distress due to drought and called for an assessment of its impact on agriculture and other sectors. He said the State had not anticipated such a severe drought due to the impact of Super El Niño, adding that the government had introduced several measures and issued directions to address the situation. "There are no reports of a good crop in any district, and the northeast monsoon has also remained below expectations," he said, directing officials to comprehensively assess the impact of drought and take necessary preventive and relief measures.

On the delay in distributing financial assistance, Parameshwara said the government had decided to provide Rs 5,000 in relief to every eligible farmer affected by drought, but the process had not been completed in some districts. "Government announcements cannot remain only on paper. They must be implemented effectively. What answer do we give farmers who are still waiting for relief? Officials must seriously consider the impression such delays create among the public," he said. He directed Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to take immediate steps to ensure that all eligible farmers receive the assistance without further delay. The Deputy Chief Minister also stressed the need to ensure adequate drinking water for people and fodder for livestock during the drought. He said instructions had already been issued to distribute fodder seed kits to farmers, but while some districts had implemented the programme effectively, progress in others remained unsatisfactory. A proposal seeking an additional ₹30 crore for the distribution of fodder seed kits had been submitted and would be examined, he said, directing officials to take advance measures to prevent fodder shortages. (ANI)