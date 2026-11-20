Punjab Police are ensuring strict adherence to court orders as they transport Amritpal Singh from Assam to Amritsar for his grandmother's funeral, balancing law enforcement duties with the family's traditional rites and sentiments.

Amritpal Singh Moved for Grandmother's Last Rites Amid Security

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): Punjab Police will enforce court directives and maintain law and order while respecting family customs and sentiments during the cremation of jailed Khadoor Sahib lawmaker Amritpal Singh's grandmother, Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said on Friday. Chahal said senior officers were on site and arrangements were in place to uphold existing restrictions as Singh was set to be moved under custody from Assam's Dibrugarh jail for the funeral.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Chahal emphasised that policing around the proceedings centres on strict adherence to judicial orders and existing restrictions alongside sensitivity to the grieving family and customary rites. "We are here, and senior officers are also present with us. Our objective is to ensure compliance with the court's orders, and such compliance will be enforced. We will be mindful of the sentiments of the family members and those concerned; the law will be upheld while respecting traditional customs... We have put arrangements in place to maintain law and order, ensure adherence to court directives, and uphold the existing restrictions," Chahal told ANI.

Singh's lawyer, Advocate Jasbir Kaur, detailed the custody steps, medical checkup, one-day schedule ahead of the cremation, and family-funded air travel under judicial terms. "As for the procedure, he will be taken today first; he will undergo a medical examination. The Punjab Police have arrived, and they will come to the jail today to take him into custody. He is being taken for one day... Further details will emerge as the court process unfolds, but he is definitely being taken today... According to the information available so far, five individuals have arrived from there... They will travel by flight. He is being taken for the cremation of his grandmother, which is scheduled for tomorrow... Amritpal’s family will bear the costs. They have likely arranged for the air travel themselves. The court had issued an order allowing for his personal transport; however, it is not yet clear whether he will be taken via a private arrangement or a commercial flight," Advocate Jasbir Kaur told ANI.

Earlier in November, lawyers representing Amritpal Singh on Monday moved a fresh application before a local court here seeking parole from November 21 to 23 to enable him to attend the cremation and last rites of his grandmother. The plea, filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh, also includes applications concerning Amritpal Singh's uncle, Harjit Singh, and Sukhmanjit. After hearing the initial arguments, the court issued a notice to the state, directing it to file a reply tomorrow. Speaking to reporters here, Advocate Harjot Singh Mann, counsel for Amritpal Singh, said the defence has sought parole covering all three rituals. "Today, the court took up the application of Bhai Amritpal Singh ji, his uncle, and Sukhmanjit. After hearing our arguments, they have issued a notice to the state. The state will file a reply tomorrow," Mann said. "We have requested parole for all three functions: the cremation, the immersion of the ashes, and the bhog ceremony. The rest depends on the court, which will decide whether to allow attendance for all three events or just one. The cremation will take place on November 21, the ashes will be collected on November 22, and the bhog ceremony will be held on November 23," he added.

When asked about Harjit Singh, Mann confirmed that he too would seek new dates through a fresh application. Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh's other counsel, Advocate Karamjit Singh Mann, stated that the fresh plea became necessary after earlier court orders passed on November 13 could not be implemented. Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters, on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, Singh moved the Supreme Court. (ANI)