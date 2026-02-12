- Home
A Navi Mumbai police constable, Bandu Bhise, has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend Somnath Bobde over suspicion of an affair with his girlfriend. After the murder, Bhise reportedly drove 191 kilometres to Satara and burnt the body.
Navi Mumbai constable arrested for murder and burning body
A shocking crime has come to light from Maharashtra. A police constable from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly killing a man he suspected of having an affair with a woman he was in relationship with.
The case came to light on February 6, when a burnt body was found inside a farm well in Sukhed village. The village falls under the Lonand police station limits in Satara district. The body was badly burnt, and the local police started an investigation immediately.
For three days, officers tried to identify the victim and find out how the body reached the well.
191 km journey with the body
During the probe, police found that the murder had taken place in Navi Mumbai. The accused, identified as Bandu Bhise, is a constable posted at the Rabale MIDC police station. He lives in Roadpali in the Kalamboli area and is married also, according to a report by the Times of India.
Police said Bhise suspected that his friend Somnath Bobde, who is also from Kalamboli, was having an affair with his girlfriend. This suspicion is believed to have led to the murder.
After allegedly killing Bobde, Bhise reportedly placed the body on the passenger seat of his car. He then drove around 191 kilometres from Navi Mumbai to Lonand in Satara district.
Attempt to destroy evidence
According to investigators, once Bhise reached Sukhed village, he threw the body into a farm well. He then set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence and hide his crime.
However, the plan did not work for long. The burnt body was discovered, and police began tracking possible suspects.
While investigating, officers examined CCTV footage from different areas. They traced a suspicious car seen in Pune. The car was linked to Bhise, which strengthened doubts against him.
Role of accomplices
Police later found that Bhise did not act alone. He allegedly committed the murder with the help of his friends. After questioning these accomplices, the full story came out.
Even after being arrested, Bhise reportedly refused to confess. However, statements from his friends and other evidence helped police piece together the sequence of events.
Investigation continues
The police are now collecting further evidence and verifying all details. The accused constable remains in custody. Authorities are also checking call records and other digital proof to strengthen the case.
The investigation is ongoing, and more details may come out in the coming days.
