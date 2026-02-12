A shocking crime has come to light from Maharashtra. A police constable from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly killing a man he suspected of having an affair with a woman he was in relationship with.

The case came to light on February 6, when a burnt body was found inside a farm well in Sukhed village. The village falls under the Lonand police station limits in Satara district. The body was badly burnt, and the local police started an investigation immediately.

For three days, officers tried to identify the victim and find out how the body reached the well.