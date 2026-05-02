A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has been arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner, Anuj Kumar, after years of abuse. Police say Shobha Rani accused him of physical assault, rape, blackmail and extortion. She also alleged that he threatened her daughter and had previously tried to molest her younger sister.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has been arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner after years of abuse, police said. The case came to light on the morning of April 29, when the body of Anuj Kumar was found in a forest area near Julahapur village. He had suffered bullet injuries. His family quickly filed a murder complaint, and police formed three teams to investigate the case.

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Police question live-in partner

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Shobha Rani, who had been living with Anuj. Police said that during questioning, she confessed to shooting him and explained what had happened.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prakash Kumar, Shobha had been married to Satyendra since 2011 and has a daughter. She separated from her husband in 2023.

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She met Anuj in 2024, and the two soon began living together.

Serious allegations against Anuj

Shobha accused Anuj of regularly abusing her. She told police that he physically assaulted her, sexually abused her and often demanded money.

She also alleged that he recorded private videos of her and used them to blackmail her into sexual acts.

When she refused his demands, she said, he beat her.

Concerns for daughter's safety

Shobha further alleged that Anuj had bad intentions towards her 10-year-old daughter. Police also said she accused him of previously trying to molest her younger sister, a case that had once sent him to jail.

These allegations increased her fear and distress.

Final incident on April 28

Police said the situation reached a breaking point on the night of April 28. Anuj allegedly took Shobha to a café and later to a village, where she claimed he assaulted and raped her.

At first, she reportedly considered taking her own life. But fearing for her daughter's safety, she instead decided to act.

Arrest and recovery

Police said Shobha took Anuj's country-made pistol and shot him. The weapon was later recovered after her arrest.

She was produced before a court and has now been sent to jail.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.