Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Severe Cold Wave Forecast Issued
Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Lucknow is in the grip of dense fog, severe cold. Visibility has dropped to 10 meters. Weather department has issued yellow alert for cold day on January 7. Cold westerly winds, poor AQI have worsened people's lives
Lucknow in a fog blanket, visibility at 10m; cold day yellow alert issued.
The capital is under a thick fog and cold winds, with visibility down to 10m. People are using bonfires for warmth and are heavily bundled up.
Temperature drops, cold day alert for Jan 7.
Lucknow's max temp on Tuesday was 15°C, with a min of around 8°C. The forecast for Wed, Jan 7, is a max of 15°C and a min of 7°C, prompting a yellow alert for a cold day.
Westerly winds intensify cold, fog to decrease gradually.
According to meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh, cold, dry westerly winds from the mountains have caused the temperature drop. Fog density is slowly decreasing, and some relief is expected in two days.
Pollution raises concerns along with the cold
The city's air quality remains poor. The AQI was recorded at around 350, in the 'very poor' category. Experts advise children, the elderly, and pregnant women to stay indoors.
Etawah coldest, temperature lower than Manali
In the last 24 hours, Etawah was the coldest district at 2.6°C, even colder than Manali (3°C). Other districts like Gorakhpur (4.5°C) and Kanpur (4.6°C) also saw low temperatures.
Schools closed due to severe cold
Due to the increasing cold, all schools up to class 8 are closed until Jan 14. In Lucknow, classes up to 8th grade have been suspended for Jan 6, 7, and 8.
