A 29-year-old man named Sunil was hacked to death in Mandya's Maddur taluk. The attack, by unidentified miscreants in a car, occurred late Sunday night as he was returning on a bike with friends. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

A 29-year-old youth was brutally hacked to death with lethal weapons by a group of unidentified miscreants at K. Honnalagere village under Maddur taluk here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Chunchanahalli village in Maddur taluk.

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According to the police, the incident took place late Sunday night when the victim was returning on a motorcycle with three of his friends after consuming liquor. A group of assailants, who arrived in a car, intercepted the motorcycle and launched a sudden attack on Sunil using lethal weapons, inflicting critical injuries.

Sunil was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries while on the way. His two companions on the bike, identified as Satish and Siddaraju, managed to escape unhurt.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. V.J. Shobharani, along with other senior police officers, rushed to the crime scene to conduct a preliminary investigation and assess the situation.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law at the Maddur Police Station. The police have launched a manhunt to track down the fleeing suspects, and further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder. (ANI)