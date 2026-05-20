Dilip Ghosh criticises Mamata Banerjee's meeting on "bulldozer culture", saying it's too late. TMC plans protests against the new BJP govt, while an FIR is filed against Abhishek Banerjee for alleged inflammatory remarks during poll rallies.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday over the meeting called by her with party MLAs to announce a protest against the "bulldozer culture," stating that the meetings would have been meaningful if conducted during her tenure as Chief Minister.

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Speaking with the media, Ghosh said that the former CM Banerjee did not pay heed to the issues of state interest or people's suffering earlier, adding that the meeting should have been conducted earlier. "...Earlier, the CM had no idea what was happening in Bengal... If the meetings that they are conducting now were conducted earlier and understood people's suffering, the scenario would be something different," he said.

TMC to protest against 'bulldozer culture'

This comes after the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced to launch protests across Kolkata and adjoining areas on May 21 against the alleged forceful eviction of hawkers and the "bulldozer culture" allegedly unleashed by the newly-formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

According to the party, protests will be held at Howrah Station, Sealdah Station and near Ballygunge, with party leaders and workers expected to participate in demonstrations against the alleged targeting of hawkers and minority communities.

The protests come amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal following the recent Assembly election results, in which the BJP secured 207 seats and ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC won 80 seats in the elections.

Speaking at a meeting with party MLAs in Kalighat on Tuesday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that minority communities and hawkers were being targeted under the BJP government. "Minority communities are being targeted here. Hawkers' stalls are bulldozed. This government is tampering with our constitutional ideas and values. BJP will be removed from power in Delhi in the coming days," Banerjee said.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also asserted that the party would continue its political fight against the BJP despite the electoral defeat. Addressing party legislators, Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP leadership in the state and said the party would not be intimidated. "Let them do whatever they want...raze down my home, send notice ... I won't bow down over these things. Come what may, my fight will continue against the BJP," he said.

FIR registered against Abhishek Banerjee

This comes after an FIR was registered against Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during the West Bengal Assembly elections rallies.

According to the FIR lodged on May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee made provocative and threatening speeches during rallies in Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram, which could incite violence and disturb public order.

The complaint also cited remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and statements regarding DJs.

The FIR stated that the remarks were circulated through Banerjee's official Facebook handle, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official', and other social media platforms. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.