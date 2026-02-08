Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Mild Breeze and Sunny Skies on Sunday
Planning your Sunday in Lucknow? Expect sunny skies and a pleasant 25°C temperature. Get the full weather report, including wind speed and sunrise/sunset times.
Lucknow Weather on Sunday
Lucknow will see some sunshine on Sunday, February 8, making it a pleasant day to spend time outdoors. Overall conditions will remain comfortable and suitable for leisure activities.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 10°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will drop to about 10°C. The morning will feel cool, with warmer and more comfortable conditions developing later in the day.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 26°C. With sunshine and mild air, the day should feel pleasant for most people.
On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:47 am and set at 5:53 pm, giving Lucknow just over eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 13 km/h. This light to moderate breeze will keep the air fresh without adding much chill.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.