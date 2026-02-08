No major weather changes are expected in Delhi over the next week. Partial cloud cover is likely on February 9 and 10, along with light fog in some areas during morning hours. Clear weather conditions are expected to return from February 11 onward. No weather alerts have been issued for the capital until February 13. During this period, slight temperature fluctuations of one to two degrees may occur. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius.