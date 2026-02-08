- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is gradually moving from winter towards early summer conditions. While bright sunshine is increasing daytime warmth, chilly mornings and evenings still linger, indicating a seasonal transition phase in the capital
Current Weather Conditions in Delhi
Delhi is experiencing a transition from winter to warmer weather. The impact of dense fog has reduced significantly, with only light mist visible in some areas during early morning hours. Clear skies are allowing strong sunshine during the day, causing a steady rise in temperature and creating mild warmth. However, the cold remains noticeable during early mornings and late evenings. Air quality in the capital continues to remain a concern. On Saturday, the city recorded an average AQI of 227, falling under the poor category. However, a slight improvement was seen on Sunday morning, with AQI dropping to 196, which falls under the moderate category.
Weather Forecast for 08 February 2026
According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi is likely to witness clear weather throughout the day. Some areas may experience light fog during the early morning hours. Bright sunshine is expected during the day, which may increase the feeling of warmth as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 10 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to drop again after sunset, bringing back mild cold conditions.
Seven-Day Weather Outlook for Delhi
No major weather changes are expected in Delhi over the next week. Partial cloud cover is likely on February 9 and 10, along with light fog in some areas during morning hours. Clear weather conditions are expected to return from February 11 onward. No weather alerts have been issued for the capital until February 13. During this period, slight temperature fluctuations of one to two degrees may occur. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius.
