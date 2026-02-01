Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Winter Chill, Light Breeze, and Hazy Sunshine
Get the complete Lucknow weather forecast for Sunday, February 1. Expect hazy sunshine with a max temperature of 24°C and a min of 13°C. See sunrise/sunset times.
Lucknow Weather on Sunday
Lucknow is expected to have hazy sunshine on Sunday, February 1. The haze will soften the sunlight through the day, giving a slightly muted feel while keeping the weather calm and pleasant.
Max temperature: 24°C
Min temperature: 13°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 24°C, while the minimum will drop to about 13°C. The morning will feel cool, with mild warmth during the afternoon.
Sunset and Sunrise Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 25°C. Even with the haze, the day should feel comfortable for outdoor activities.
On February 1, the sun will rise at approximately 6:50 am and set at around 5:49 pm, giving Lucknow just under eleven hours of daylight.
Light Wind
Winds from the northwest will blow at about 7 km/h. This light breeze will add to the calm conditions and keep the air moving gently.
