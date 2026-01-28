Leh Ladakh Weather LATEST Update: Snowfall, Extreme Cold Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Leh Ladakh Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Leh Ladakh today, January 28, 2026? Read updates on the cold, snowy morning, temperature, safety tips, and essential travel advice
Leh, Ladakh
Leh Ladakh, this beautiful hill station in the Himalayas, faces severe cold in January. On Jan 28, 2026, the day temp will hit 6°C, while at night it may drop to -2°C. Light snowfall in the morning with cloudy skies all day.
Wind Speed
Wind speed will be around 5 km/h. With the wind chill, it might feel as cold as -6°C. Humidity will be around 60%. Tourists and locals should be fully prepared to brave the cold.
Snowfal
Leh saw heavy snowfall (about 4 inches) on Jan 27. Snowfall will be less on Jan 28, but it will stay cloudy. The weather might improve from Jan 29. Roads are closed in winter, so traffic on the Manali-Leh highway will be limited.
Alert
If you're visiting Leh, pack thermals, a warm jacket, gloves, and a hat. Oxygen levels can be low at high altitudes, so ascend slowly. Use chains on snowy roads and check weather apps for alerts. Kids and the elderly should stay indoors.
Sunrise
Sunrise in Leh is at 7:19 AM and sunset is at 5:45 PM. The UV index is moderate (3), so use sunscreen. Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley will be covered in snow. Nights are coldest, with temps dropping to -10°C. Use hot water bottles and heaters.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.