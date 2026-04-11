Lakshmir Bhandar Update: Money Coming Twice in April? Here's the Full Story!
Big changes are coming to West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The payment rules are changing from April. So, when will you get the money in your account? We have a massive update for you. Check out the full photo gallery for all the details.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Political buzz is growing as the Assembly elections get closer. Amid all this, the state government has shared new updates about its welfare schemes, especially the popular Lakshmir Bhandar.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is one of the government's most popular projects. Earlier, general category women would get ₹500 and SC/ST women got ₹1000. The government later increased this to ₹1000 for general and ₹1200 for reserved categories.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Sources in Nabanna say the West Bengal government increased the allowance for all women ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. From January this year, Mamata Banerjee's government is giving ₹1500 to general category women and ₹1700 to those in reserved categories.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Many women received ₹500 at the start of April, while others got ₹1200 at the end of March. This has left many people confused. Why did only ₹500 get credited in April?
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Nabanna sources explain that many women had applied for the scheme through Duare Sarkar camps in February last year. Even though they applied, they did not receive any money last year. These new applicants started getting ₹1500 and ₹1700 from February this year.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
It seems that while new beneficiaries got ₹500 in April, their payments for December and January are still being processed. This has caused confusion about whether the recent payments were for previous months. Nabanna sources confirm a technical glitch caused the issue and the remaining amount will be credited to accounts very soon.
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