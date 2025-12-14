Kolkata Weather Update: Winter Hits Bengal-How Low Did the Temperature Fall in Kolkata?
Kolkata Winter Alerts: The city is in the grip of cold. The temperature in the morning is below normal. As a result, the northerly winds are making it chilly. How will the weather be on the holiday? See the full photo gallery for details...
Today's weather update
The Met office reports an air circulation over South Bangladesh. Another is off Sri Lanka's coast. A new western disturbance will enter North-West India, increasing the winter chill in Bengal.
Kolkata's minimum temperature
Kolkata's minimum temperature is back around 14°C. A seven-day cold spell with northerly winds is here. The minimum temp is at or below normal and will only fluctuate by about 1°C.
North Bengal's weather
Dense fog is likely in four districts of North Bengal. In hilly areas like Darjeeling, visibility might drop to 200 meters. Light to moderate fog is expected in some western and coastal districts of South Bengal.
Full winter vibes in Bengal
Enjoy the winter feel. The temperature has dropped a lot. Night and day temps are below normal. It will stay this way for the next seven days with little change. Light morning fog, then clear skies. The weather is dry with no chance of rain.
Mercury drops in western districts
Western districts will see minimum temps of 11-13°C, while coastal areas will be 14-16°C. Fog is likely in Bankura and Purulia. Light morning fog in coastal areas. No dense fog warning. The winter chill will last for seven days with no rain.
