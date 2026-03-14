The Uttarakhand government is fast-tracking parking projects in Gauchar, Karnaprayag, and Chamoli to improve traffic management for the Char Dham Yatra. Housing Secretary R. Rajesh Kumar inspected the sites and urged timely completion.

As per the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has intensified preparations to improve traffic management along the Char Dham Yatra route. In this regard, Housing Secretary R. Rajesh Kumar conducted a field inspection of under-construction and proposed parking projects in Gauchar, Karnaprayag and Chamoli. During the inspection, Rajesh Kumar reviewed the progress of the construction works in detail with officials of the concerned departments and directed them to complete all projects within the stipulated timeline.

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In line with the priorities of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ensuring smooth traffic movement for pilgrims and residents during the Char Dham Yatra remains one of the government's key focuses.

Review of Yatra Route Parking Projects

Gauchar Parking Facility Ready

Officials informed the Housing Secretary that the construction of a parking facility in Gauchar has been completed. The parking area has a capacity of 27 vehicles and has been constructed by the Uttarakhand Peyjal Evam Nirman Nigam. Rajesh Kumar instructed officials to make the facility operational at the earliest so that both locals and pilgrims can benefit from it. He noted that such small yet important parking facilities play a crucial role in maintaining smooth traffic flow during the Char Dham Yatra.

Karnaprayag Project to be Expedited

Following this, Rajesh Kumar inspected the under-construction parking project in Karnaprayag, which is being developed by the Chamoli District Level Development Authority. He directed officials to speed up the construction work and ensure that the parking facility is completed before the upcoming Nanda Raj Jat Yatra. He said that a large number of devotees visit the region during the pilgrimage, making adequate parking arrangements essential for proper traffic management.

New Parking Sites in Chamoli

The Housing Secretary also inspected parking sites near the taxi stand and at the Khadd side in Chamoli. Officials informed him that the parking facility near the taxi stand will have a capacity of 21 vehicles, while the Khadd-side parking will accommodate up to 82 vehicles. Both facilities are being constructed by the Rural Construction Department Uttarakhand.

Rajesh Kumar directed the concerned department to complete the work on priority so that the parking facilities can be made operational for pilgrims and the public before the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.

Directives for Future Traffic Management

During the inspection, Rajesh Kumar also issued important instructions considering the increasing traffic pressure on the Char Dham Yatra route. He directed officials to identify locations where traffic congestion frequently occurs and to select suitable land nearby for developing additional parking facilities. This, he said, would help provide an effective solution to traffic jams along the pilgrimage route in the future.

Rajesh Kumar said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is continuously working to streamline traffic management along the Char Dham Yatra route. He noted that lakhs of devotees visit Uttarakhand every year during the pilgrimage, making strong parking and traffic management systems essential. He added that the parking projects being developed in Gauchar, Karnaprayag, and Chamoli will play a significant role in improving local traffic management.

He further stated that officials have been directed to complete all ongoing projects within the stipulated timeframe so that pilgrims do not face inconvenience during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and major events like the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra. He also instructed departments to identify locations along the Char Dham route where traffic congestion is frequent and explore possibilities for developing new parking facilities there, which will further strengthen traffic management in the future.